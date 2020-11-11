1/
Debra J. Clark
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra J. Clark
November 23, 1953 - November 5, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Debra J. Clark went home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Clark, son, Chris (Angel) Choquette, step-daughter, Connie Clark, three grandchildren; Christa Barfield, Brittany Choquette, Chasey Sheffield, and eight great-grandchildren.
Debra was a long time member and volunteer at First Baptist Church of Bradenton.
Debra was a wonderful, caring and loving person. She was friend to everyone and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00PM at First Baptist Church of Bradenton.
Arrangements by Shannon Funeral Homes. Condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Bradenton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Homes, PA
1015 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 746-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved