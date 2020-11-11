Debra J. Clark
November 23, 1953 - November 5, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Debra J. Clark went home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Clark, son, Chris (Angel) Choquette, step-daughter, Connie Clark, three grandchildren; Christa Barfield, Brittany Choquette, Chasey Sheffield, and eight great-grandchildren.
Debra was a long time member and volunteer at First Baptist Church of Bradenton.
Debra was a wonderful, caring and loving person. She was friend to everyone and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00PM at First Baptist Church of Bradenton.
Arrangements by Shannon Funeral Homes.