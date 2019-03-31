Debra Lu Gunn (Gates), 64, of Bradenton, died March 11, 2019 in her home. Debra was born in Manatee County to Dick and Dorothy Gates (Grooms). A graduate of Southeast High School at the top of her class, she later went on to own and operate a successful Court Reporting business in Fort Myers, FL for over 25 years. Debra was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister that loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and family. She was always willing to help out her friends and family in times of need and will always be remembered for her unconditional love and support. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Peggy, and her husband Rodney Blake Gunn. Debra is survived by her son, Jason Brown and wife Sabrina, her two grandchildren Alex and Brant Brown, and her two sisters Garnett Brown (Gates) and Jackie Suddeth (Gates). Arrangements are with Griffith-Cline Funeral Home. A private service will be held, her family may be contacted for further information. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Lu Gunn.
Griffith Cline Funeral Home
720 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-1011
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 31, 2019