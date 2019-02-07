Dee Ann Horton Dee Ann Horton, 56, passed away, February 1, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1963 in Lima, Ohio to Emerson and Annabelle Sanders. A devout Christian, she was a kind, beautiful, wonderful mother, wife and friend to all who knew her. She will be sorely missed, loved and cherished forever. Dee is survived by: husband, Michael Horton; children, Victoria Horton, Ryan Horton, Brandon Sweeney and Lauren Jones; Brothers, Greg (Jackie) Sanders and Mike (Beverly) Sanders; nieces and nephews, Ashley, Gregory and Jennifer Sanders. Special mention for friends: Kim, Liz, Lindsey, Sharon Wortman, Sharon Truitt and Jackie. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 4PM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Coquina Beach Gulf Side South Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Florida Chapter of the ALS Association.
|
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 7, 2019