Deidre Sintoni (Mullen) On November 23, 2019, Deidre Sintoni (Mullen) lost her difficult and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer in Bradenton, FL at the young age of 49. Originally from Hopkinton, MA, she graduated from Barnstable High School, class of 1988, and spent many years on Cape Cod. She always loved the sun and palm trees and fulfilled a dream by moving to Florida in 2011. She is survived by her parents, Daniel J. Mullen Sr., & Patricia J. Mullen (Pierce City, MO), Irene M. Mullen & Robert H. Hogan (Bradenton, FL); her brothers, Sean Mullen & his fiancee, Denise White (Verona, MO), Daniel J. Mullen Jr. and his wife, Monica (Fountain Hills, AZ) and Timothy Mullen & his fiancee, Mardi McMahon (Glendale, AZ). Deidre sadly leaves behind her beloved children, Marcus and Presleigh Sintoni and Savannah Augustine, her granddaughter, nieces and nephews. Her kids meant everything to her! Her loving mother and step-father managed all the stressful doctor's visits, appointments, day to day items and were by her bedside until the very end. Thank you for all you have done for her! She was loved by many and it is with a saddened heart that we all say goodbye to Deidre with her magnificent smile and kind heart. May Deidre now rest in peace free of all the pain. Special and grateful thanks to all of our cousins, extended family and friends for all the love and support you have provided during this extremely difficult experience. It will never be forgotten. Also, to her friend Monica Ruiz who has been a wonderful caring friend to Deidre and a huge help with things in Florida including bringing precious moments of joy to Deidre during these past few months. Please keep Deidre's young family in your thoughts and prayers.

