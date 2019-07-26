Delpha Jean Nichols Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Delpha Jean Nichols, passed away on July 22, 2019 surrounded by her children. She is survived by four children, Debra Turner (Dale), Darlene Barnes (Gerard), Frank Woodall (Heather) and Jeanie Heitstuman (Michael), eleven grandchildren and seventeen great-grand-children, two sisters, two brothers and her beloved chihuahua, R. C. Cola, her companion and friend. Born Delpha Jean Burks on February 28, 1936 in Missouri. Moved to Florida in the 1960,s where she drove a dump truck locally, then was a talented hair stylist for many years. She also enjoyed driving a semi truck across the country. After she retired she enjoyed reading, gardening, and helping the elderly house bound neighbors in her community. For decades she collected newspapers from her friends and neighbors to donate to the humane society. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 12:00 Noon, at the Barnes' residence.

