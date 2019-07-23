Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denis Skora. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Denis J. Skora Denis J. Skora of Bradenton, Florida passed away Tuesday June 11, 2019 at the Manatee Memorial Hospital after an extended period of declining health. He was born January 18, 1947 in Manchester N.H. Denis served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Torpedoman's Mate during the Vietnam War. He spent most of his life as a salesman in Southern N.H. after his honorable discharge from the Navy. Denis had a love of trains and this led him to discover his family ties to the Cog Railway. The Lions Club was also a passion for Denis. He volunteered most of his free time helping communities through the Lions and served as President in the Epsom-Chichester and Lancaster Chapters. In March of 2015 Denis earned the highest form of recognition from the Lions being presented with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. After his move to Florida, he came an active member there as well with the Ellenton-Parish Lions Club. Denis was predeceased by his parents and first wife Micheline, a sister, Joan Kenney, a brother, John Kenney and most recently his wife, Drusilla. Survivors include his two sons, Michael of Sandown and Matthew of Manchester and his stepson, John Ayers of Lancaster. He also leaves his grand-children, Connor and Hunter Skora, Hunter Macleod, Madeline, Lyvia and Evan Rexford, as well as, a sister, Judith Hammond of Lancaster and a brother, Kenneth Cain of Barrington. He also leaves behind a niece and two nephews and close friends including Linda and Phil Courtright who are like family. There will be a Private Burial in September at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.

