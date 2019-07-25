Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise Ann Graessle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Denise Ann Graessle Denise Ann Graessle, age 56, of Candler, NC, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. She was born on December 2, 1962 in Bradenton, FL to the late Ernest Boyett Jr., and the still living Shirley Walls Rollings of Bradenton, FL. Along with her father, Denise was also predeceased by a son, Joseph "Joey" Raymond Graessle. Along with her mother, she is also survived by her son, Jason "Jay" Cory Graessle (Amy) of Asheville; daughters, Amanda "Mandy" Lavaughyn Jacobson (Danny) of Sarasota, FL and Amber Renae Ownbey (Jimmy) of Candler; brothers, Ernie Boyett (Suzi) of Lebanon, IN and Ben Boyett of Parrish, FL; sisters, Deana Gray of Ona, FL, Dedra Maugherman of Bradenton, FL, Tracy Boyett and Missy Harrison; and seven grandchildren, Hannah, Heather, Luke, Cayden, Keira, Owen and Kage. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 on Coquina Beach in Bradenton, FL. Pastor Bill Bailey and Pastor Randy Coggins will be officiating. Denise's ashes will be scattered over the ocean. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the . Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Graessle Family. For more information go to www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 25, 2019

