Denna Bouthner

October 27, 1964 - October 28, 2020

Skandia, Michigan - Denna Bouthner was born October 27th, 1964 to Eva and Gerald Flint.

She enjoyed life the best she could and loved her family more than anything. She loved talking to people about her grandchildren and how she would spoil them.

Her Service will be held at Fort Desoto Park. Family and close friends welcome.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store