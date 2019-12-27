Guest Book View Sign Service Information City of Oaks Cremation 4900 Green Road Raleigh , NC 27616 (919)-438-1649 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church 2704 33rd Ave. W. Bradenton , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Lee Schaffer Dennis Lee Schaffer, 85, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, in North Carolina. A funeral mass will be held at 10AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bradenton, FL. Dennis was born in Harrisburg, PA to Joseph William Schaffer and Olive Martha Hammaker on April 9, 1934. He went to school at Harrisburg Catholic High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. He married Rita Christine Broscius on April 12, 1958 in Shamokin, PA. He worked for Retail Credit up until 1975 when he and Rita established a home construction business called Great American Homes, now Schaffer Structural Systems, in Hackettstown, NJ. He was devout Catholic, worshipping and singing at Our Lady of the Mountain Roman Catholic Church in Long Valley, NJ and later at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bradenton, FL. He volunteered in hospice care and in a soup kitchen in Florida. He supported Catholic priests in Tanzania. Dennis enjoyed fishing, cooking for his family and spending time with loved ones. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Olive Schaffer, his wife's parents Jean and Walter Broscius, grandson Daniel Schaffer, and his wife's brothers and sisters Marie (Joe) Furjanic, Frank Broscius, Jean (Tom) Falkie, and Dorothy (Roger) Morrison. Dennis is survived by his wife Rita, and his six children and their spouses Michael (Patrice) Schaffer, Steven (Jennifer) Schaffer, Tim (Debbie) Schaffer, Denise (Tim) Farrell, Tom (Crystal) Schaffer and David Schaffer, as well as brothers Don Schaffer and Ken Schaffer, and sister-in-law Marjorie Schaffer. In addition, Dennis is also survived by his grandchildren Heather, Katherine and Margaret Schaffer; Brendan, Ryan (Tori) and Joseph Schaffer; Nicole (Jason) Zatorski and Steven Schaffer; James, Christopher (Rachel), Emma, Martha, Theresa, John and Olivia Farrell; Calvin, Nolan and Brett Schaffer; Jessica and Lindsay Schaffer and their mother Lisa Schaffer; and his first great grandchild Aiden Mason. In addition, Dennis is survived by Rita's siblings Al (Ann) Broscius, Patricia (Kerry) Delong, sister-in-law Alice Broscius, and many other family and friends. The family extends sincere thanks to the caregivers at UNC Health Care, Moffitt Cancer Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital. Dennis was told he had three months to live in 2004, but his unshakable faith and dedication to family kept this angel of God among us for 15 additional miraculous years as a shining example of how to live a Catholic life to the fullest.

