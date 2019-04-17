Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Michael Byrne Sr.. View Sign

Dennis Michael Byrne Sr. Dennis Michael Byrne, Sr., 75, of Parrish, Fla., passed away Sunday, April 14th, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. Dennis was born on November 21, 1943 in Chicago, IL, the son of William and Teresa Byrne. He married the love of his life, Joan Hoiby, on January 26, 1985 in Wadsworth, IL. Dennis and Joan had many adventures traveling together riding their Harley, boating, and piloting small planes throughout the US, taking cruises to exotic islands and touring many other countries. Dennis graduated from Quigley Preparatory Seminary ('62) and served as Private First Class in the US Marine Corps Air Wing (May 1961 - May 1965), Marine Aviation Detachment. In the Marine Corps, Dennis supported Aircraft Electrical Stabilization Systems, mastering aviation maintenance, electronics and technical fundamentals, igniting a life-long interest in and passion for aviation and flying. He earned the Good Conduct Metal for his service. A strategic thinker and innovative businessman, Dennis created and managed several successful businesses during his 50 year career. Byrne Aviation/Trans-Air Corp performed Fixed Base Operations (FBO) at the airport in Waukegan IL from 1975-1996. In 1994, together with Joan, Dennis opened Trans - Air travel, and currently own Byrne's Northpoint Travel Agency, in Winthrop Harbor, IL. After moving to Florida in 2002, the Byrne's were co-owners of Magee Sign Company in Palmetto, FL for 14 years. He was an active member of The Loyal Order of Moose, American Legion, VFW, and a Mason. He and Joan enjoyed sharing time with friends at the Anna Maria Oyster Bar, Ellenton, FL and The Shanty in Wadsworth, Il. "Where everybody knows their name." Dennis is survived by wife, Joan; his sons, Dennis Byrne, Jr., and Ronald Azzone; his daughter, Kristine Byrne Gray (Christopher), five grandchildren, and his brother, Gregory Byrne. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Byrne. His family and many dear friends will remember Dennis for his loving heart; his loyalty and generosity; his quick wit and keen intellect; and his beautiful Irish smile. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30AM on Monday, April 22nd, 2019 at St. Francis X Cabrini Church, 12001 69th E, Parrish, Florida.

