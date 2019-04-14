Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Norman Rose. View Sign

Dennis Norman Rose Dennis Norman Rose, a long time resident of Anna Maria Island, Florida, was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada on January 5, 1948 and died in Key West, Florida on January 5, 2048 as a result of injuries suffered in a bar fight on his 100th birthday. That is how Dennis wanted his life to end. Sadly, Dennis died after a long and courageous fight with cancer on March 29, 2019 at 71 years of age. Dennis is survived by brothers, Ken (Diana), David (Liz), and sister, Beth (Byron); sons, Darren (Meaghan), David (Renee), step-sons, Walter Nunemaker (Courtney), Trent Nunemaker (Megan), grandsons, Garrett, Connor, Griffin, Nolan, Everett, Nathan and Cason and mostly by his much-loved wife, Brenda of over 23 years. Dennis was pre-deceased by his parents, Anna and Norman and his brother, Gordon. He obtained a BS in Mechanical Engineering at U of Calgary, an MBA from York University in Toronto and post graduate studies in Chinese language at Indiana University. One big triumph and joy was in June 1988 when he was able to obtain a Green Card and enjoy the "freedom" he so loved about the USA. He became a Citizen in 1993 and cried through the whole ceremony. He was very proud of his knowledge of the constitution and government, and privileged to be here. Dennis had a terrific career in business during which he bought and sold and ran businesses for himself and other people. He loved the business world but, after selling the last one, he decided to work less and stay home more; he became a high school math teacher until his retirement in 2014. He thoroughly enjoyed teaching; was known for his strict adherence to the rules, high expectations of students, white shirts, khaki pants and free tutoring. In a few years, he accumulated many "thank you" letters from former students; these were real treasures. Dennis loved his playtime and toys. He was a long time scuba diver, pilot, boater, motorcyclist, shooter and car enthusiast. He often said he would love to have back the money he had spent on Corvettes...but really, he was happier with the cars. He was a long time member of FES (Florida Engineer Society, AOPA (Aircraft owners and Pilots Association), NRA (National Rifle Association). He was also a licensed CAM and served on his condo board for many years. Dennis loved his family and never met a stranger, he will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Dennis had no religion; he didn't oppose it he just didn't have one himself. So, there will be no Service. A Private Wake will be held at another time.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close