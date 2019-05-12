Dennis O. Jellel Dennis O. Jellel, 59, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27th, 2019 in Lakewood Ranch Hospice Home. Dennis was born September 15th 1959 to Jean Burris Jellel and the late Edward Jellel. Dennis was a long distance truck driver. He liked to work on motorcyles but loved to ride them. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rev. David Jellel. Surviors include his son & best friend, Jack Edward Jellel. Jack's mom, Nancy Timberlake. brothers, Robert Jellel (Debbie) of Texas, Douglas Jellel (Sharon) of Ohio, sisters, Linda Steed (Dane) of Ohio. Phyllis Sperling of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Brenda Williams of North Carolina. We love you and you will be missed. Arrangements were intrusted to Moore cremations.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 12, 2019