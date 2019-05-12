Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis O. Jellel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis O. Jellel Dennis O. Jellel, 59, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27th, 2019 in Lakewood Ranch Hospice Home. Dennis was born September 15th 1959 to Jean Burris Jellel and the late Edward Jellel. Dennis was a long distance truck driver. He liked to work on motorcyles but loved to ride them. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rev. David Jellel. Surviors include his son & best friend, Jack Edward Jellel. Jack's mom, Nancy Timberlake. brothers, Robert Jellel (Debbie) of Texas, Douglas Jellel (Sharon) of Ohio, sisters, Linda Steed (Dane) of Ohio. Phyllis Sperling of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Brenda Williams of North Carolina. We love you and you will be missed. Arrangements were intrusted to Moore cremations.

Dennis O. Jellel Dennis O. Jellel, 59, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27th, 2019 in Lakewood Ranch Hospice Home. Dennis was born September 15th 1959 to Jean Burris Jellel and the late Edward Jellel. Dennis was a long distance truck driver. He liked to work on motorcyles but loved to ride them. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rev. David Jellel. Surviors include his son & best friend, Jack Edward Jellel. Jack's mom, Nancy Timberlake. brothers, Robert Jellel (Debbie) of Texas, Douglas Jellel (Sharon) of Ohio, sisters, Linda Steed (Dane) of Ohio. Phyllis Sperling of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Brenda Williams of North Carolina. We love you and you will be missed. Arrangements were intrusted to Moore cremations. Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close