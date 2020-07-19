Dennis R. Beaulieu Dennis R. Beaulieu departed this world on June 9, 2020 to embark on a new journey. Someone so gregarious will surely be missed by many. From Family Man to Coach, Dennis excelled at every situation he was presented with. He is survived by his son, Clint; daughter-in-law, Kathy; granddaughter, Ava; brother, Barry; niece, Christie and mother, Shirley, along with an ever-growing close friend base. He was a three-sport star athlete at Surratsville High School in Clinton, MD where his Mom and Dad (Shirley and Harry) raised three talented boys (Dennis, Barry, and Scott). After high school, Dennis went on to play college football at Catawba in North Carolina, where he was a star wide receiver. While engaged in his 33-year career with the labor union, AFSCME, Dennis found time to lead the Prince George's County 15-year-old Babe Ruth team to a third-place finish at the World Series in 1999. A memorial to honor Dennis will be held in August 2020 (date TBD) with a round of golf and an exchange of stories back at his house. Anyone that would like to communicate via email with his son, Clint, may do so at beaul001@yahoo.com.



