Derek Lamar Wallace January 4, 1979 - December 10, 2019 Derek Lamar Wallace, 40, of Atlanta, GA, and Bradenton FL, died on December 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM - 8:00PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. John's First Baptist Institutional Church. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. John's First Baptist Institutional Church. Burial will be held at Mansion Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 19, 2019