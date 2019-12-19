Derek Lamar Wallace (1979 - 2019)
  • "To My Dear Friend Peggie, my husband's cousin Art and to..."
    - Margaret Kidd
  • "Condolences to the Wallace's. Derek was like family to me &..."
    - Pamela Wright
  • "My heart was so sad and heavy to hear about Derek. My..."
    - Gloria Oliver
  • "Our sincere prayers and condolences to you and your family...."
    - Gant and Sanders Families
  • "My sincere condolences to the "Wallace" Family! RIP my..."
    - Renee Presha-Pride
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL
34234
(941)-355-2535
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John's First Baptist Institutional Church
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's First Baptist Institutional Church
1108 29th Street East
Palmetto, FL
Derek Lamar Wallace January 4, 1979 - December 10, 2019 Derek Lamar Wallace, 40, of Atlanta, GA, and Bradenton FL, died on December 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM - 8:00PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. John's First Baptist Institutional Church. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. John's First Baptist Institutional Church. Burial will be held at Mansion Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
