Obituary

Desiree Ann Baker 17 of Myakka, Florida August 11, 2001 to her parents Michael Baker and Jennifer Nissley in Bradenton, Florida. She passed away February 7, 2019. Desiree was a young, free spirited, loving girl. Desiree accomplished great things during her time here on earth. In Desiree's younger years, she was a cheerleader for the Manatee Wildcats and also learned karate. Her father moved her to Myakka to help her grow strong in life's journey. Desiree attended Lakewood Ranch High School and through her hard work and dedication she was able to graduate one year early at the age of 16. Desiree then had dreams of starting a nursing program in South Florida. She was taken too soon but the impact and memories she leaves will stay with all who knew and loved her forever. She was loved by her many family and friends. She leaves cherished memories to her loving Father: Michael Baker; Brother: Dominic Deans and Sister: Karina Baker and a host of extended loving family and friends. Services will be privately held for the immediate family. Flowers may be ordered via

Desiree Ann Baker 17 of Myakka, Florida August 11, 2001 to her parents Michael Baker and Jennifer Nissley in Bradenton, Florida. She passed away February 7, 2019. Desiree was a young, free spirited, loving girl. Desiree accomplished great things during her time here on earth. In Desiree's younger years, she was a cheerleader for the Manatee Wildcats and also learned karate. Her father moved her to Myakka to help her grow strong in life's journey. Desiree attended Lakewood Ranch High School and through her hard work and dedication she was able to graduate one year early at the age of 16. Desiree then had dreams of starting a nursing program in South Florida. She was taken too soon but the impact and memories she leaves will stay with all who knew and loved her forever. She was loved by her many family and friends. She leaves cherished memories to her loving Father: Michael Baker; Brother: Dominic Deans and Sister: Karina Baker and a host of extended loving family and friends. Services will be privately held for the immediate family. Flowers may be ordered via www.apostlefuneralhomes.com or by calling 941-782-8193. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements. Funeral Home Apostle I Funeral Home

2403 14th St W

Bradenton , FL 34205

(941) 782-8193 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close