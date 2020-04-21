Diana Sue Eibler 3/13/63-3/20/20 Diana was born in Sarasota, FL March 13, 1963 to her parents, Robert and Susanne Williams, and ended her journey on this earth with us in Sarasota, FL on Friday, March 20, 2020. She resided in Sarasota, FL for the entirety of her life, spending the last 11 of them with her loving husband, Joe Eibler. She spent 17-years working as an orthopedic nurse at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and another 19-years working for Kennedy-White Orthopedics as Dr. David Kline's nurse. She was beloved by her co-workers and patients alike over her 36-year nursing career. She retired from nursing one year ago and with her husband continued to work at their dream job running Naughty Monk Brewery in Lakewood Ranch, FL. She was passionate about their business and for the three years they've been open as presiding Brew-Mistress. Her warm and vibrant soul will be sorely missed. She is survived by her mother, Susanne Williams, loving husband, Joe Eibler, son, Gregory Stidd, "bonus kids"; sons; Anthony and Luke Eibler, two daughters; Danielle & Chad Sealey, Larissa & Scott Dixon, two brothers; Bobby and Jimmy Williams, sister, Missy & Butch Wilson and granddaughter, Evie Dixon. She is also survived by three nieces; Susan, Helen Lee and Aeroel Williams, three nephews; Jimmy, Kinton and Joey Williams and her closest lifelong friend, Kathy Ramsey Kieuwkoop. Diana was preceded in death by her 'Daddy', Robert (Bob) Williams. Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 135 N Lime Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34237. 941-365-1767. www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 21, 2020.