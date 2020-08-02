Diane E. Bensen
December 2, 1952 - July 14, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Diane E. Bensen, 67, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She is survived and greatly missed by her husband of 48 years, Don Bensen, her daughters; Tina Bensen (Tim) and Lori Bensen (Mike). Grandchildren; Christopher, Thomas, Quinn, and Kye. Also survived by her siblings; Bob Graham, Pat McCallum, and Mike (Gwen) Graham.
Don and Diane were active longtime members of the Oneco United Methodist Church. They loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. She graduated from Southeast High School and worked as a CPA/Financial Planner for Goar, Endriss, & Walker for 20+ years.
The Memorial Service has been postponed due to Covid and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to TIdewell Hospice at tidewellhospice.org
