Dianne Dickson

August 8, 1940 - November 4, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Dianne Cherry Dickson,80, died peacefully on November 4,2020.

She is the dedicated mother to her daughter, Kimberly F. Mills,son Kenneth W. Ferguson, Jr. both of Bradenton, Florida;a loving grandmother to four grandchildren, Brittany, Lindsey, Ashton, & Ronin; and four great-grandchildren Abigail, Sarah, Evelyn, & Noa. She was the cherished daughter of Walter & Hilda Cherry (deceased), loving sister of Barbara Robertson, Cynthia Cherry (deceased).

Dianne had a huge heart for all animals, having rescued hundreds over the years. Every animal that became a pet of hers was lucky to have her as a dedicated companion. This was truly her life's passion and calling.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, November 13,2020 at 11:00 am at Palma Sola Botanical Garden Pavilion 9800 17th Ave NW

Bradenton, FL 34209.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that a donation to the Southeastern Guide Dogs 4210 77th Street East, Palmetto, FL 34221 be made in her honor.

