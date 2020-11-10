1/1
Dianne Dickson
1940 - 2020
Dianne Dickson
August 8, 1940 - November 4, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Dianne Cherry Dickson,80, died peacefully on November 4,2020.
She is the dedicated mother to her daughter, Kimberly F. Mills,son Kenneth W. Ferguson, Jr. both of Bradenton, Florida;a loving grandmother to four grandchildren, Brittany, Lindsey, Ashton, & Ronin; and four great-grandchildren Abigail, Sarah, Evelyn, & Noa. She was the cherished daughter of Walter & Hilda Cherry (deceased), loving sister of Barbara Robertson, Cynthia Cherry (deceased).
Dianne had a huge heart for all animals, having rescued hundreds over the years. Every animal that became a pet of hers was lucky to have her as a dedicated companion. This was truly her life's passion and calling.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, November 13,2020 at 11:00 am at Palma Sola Botanical Garden Pavilion 9800 17th Ave NW
Bradenton, FL 34209.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that a donation to the Southeastern Guide Dogs 4210 77th Street East, Palmetto, FL 34221 be made in her honor.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Palma Sola Botanical Garden Pavilion
