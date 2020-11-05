Dimitrios Daglis
October 28, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Dimitrios Daglis, 80, of Bradenton, FL passed away October 28, 2020. Born in Larissa, Greece he moved to Bradenton, FL in 2010 from New York and he attended St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ioanna; sons; Christos "Chris" and Andreas "Andy" (Anastasia "Stacey"); one brother; two sisters and two grandsons; Demitrios and Cameron.
Services have already been held. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.