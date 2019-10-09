Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DM Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DM Williams, 88 of Bradenton Florida, formerly of Lamesa /Midland Texas went to be with his LORD and Savior on Saturday, October 5, 2019. DM was born in Patricia, Texas on January 31, 1931 to Bessie Welch Williams; he was the youngest of 11 children and the last to pass from this earth. He served in the Korean War as a Sergeant First Class for the United States Army, 224th Infantry Regiment, 40th Infantry Division and received the Commendation Ribbon with metal Pendant. After his time of service he returned to the Lamesa / Midland area and worked in the Hospitality Industry before moving to Longboat Key, Florida in 1981 as General Manager of Casa del Mar Condominiums until his retirement in 2012. While there, among his many accomplishments he became a Guinness World Record Holder for the tallest stalk of Cotton a total of 5 times, his last record gaining a height of 32 feet. He was a strong supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and was a philanthropist of many organizations until his dying days. He is survived by one daughter Tami Tahnee Baino (Gregory), 3 grand children, nieces and nephews Donna Williams, Diane Hill, Cynthia Israel, Brenda Williams, Sherley Patterson, all still in Texas, Judy Williams, Del Ray Williams of California, Vurlda Williams, Rene Ann Garrett of Tennessee, many lifelong friends in both Texas and here in the Manatee-Sarasota area, too many to mention. He will be placed at Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 S.R. 72 on Tuesday, October 15 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

