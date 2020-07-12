Dolores Elizabeth Widner, 81, of Bradenton, passed away on July 4, 2020. She was born in Milton, Delaware, February 19, 1939. Dolores was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved the Lord and her church family at Riverlife Church with all her heart. Her favorite pass time was spending time with her family, and she loved the color red. Dolores was a kind and gentle woman. She leaves behind cherished memories to her children: Elvira Oswald (Roger Oswald) , Stephanie Matthews (Joe Matthews), Jeffrey Widner, Pam Belcher (Greg Belcher), Kim Martin (Johnny Martin), Nora Jones (John Jones), Steven Keith Widner (Barbara Widner), Christina Arredondo (Jim Arredondo) and Jennifer Widner. Grandchildren: David Oswald, Kimberly, Melissa, Louie, Ned, Ciera, Lindsey, Kyle, Jessica Perrin, Meagan, Ian, Jason, Derek, Danielle, David Anderson, Mariah, Brian Jones, Brian Widner, Cynthia, Bethany, Joshua, Jessica Arnold, Kayla, Alicia, and Serigo. Great-grand children: Angie, Gaby, Aiden, Vivian, Benny, Henry, Katlyn, Damon, Myleigh, Evan, Logan Mixon, Viviana, Evaleigh, Harper, Bennett, Jaycie, Sophia, Leia, Lucas, Elaina, Emmett, Christian, Rosa, Oliver, Carter, Chloe, Raylan, Logan Widner, Jaxon, Shane, Aleigha, Serenity, Matthew, Christopher, Logan Arnold, Marcelus, and D’Mari. Brother: Stuart Johnson. She will be attending a heavenly homecoming with her parents: John and Elvira, husband Ned, son Ned Gregory, granddaughter Angela, siblings: Norma, Donald, Milton and Johnny. Dolores will be dearly missed by all her friends and family. Apostle I FH.



