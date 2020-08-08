Dominic Edward "Nick" Fazzina
August 4, 1931 - August 1, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Nick passed away August. 1, 2020, after a brief, but valiant fight against COVID-19. He was kept separated from his loving wife and family who were not allowed to be by his bedside. He was born August. 4, 1931, in New Britain to Sebastiano and Vincenza Fazzina, immigrants from a rural town on the outskirts of Syracuse, Sicily who arrived in Connecticut over 100 years ago.
Nick graduated from Fitch High School in Groton, and went on to serve his country as a U.S. Navy corpsman during the Korean War. Following a long and successful career in the restaurant business, he semi-retired at age 62. He went on to work part-time for many years thereafter; finally retiring and settling in Bradenton, FL in 2015.
Nick loved and valued his family and many friendships as well as music, dancing, traveling, history and movies. A true extrovert, he loved parties and family gatherings where he inevitably became the life of the party with his own comedy routine. However, one of his greatest regrets was being unable to fulfill his lifelong dream of cruising to Alaska because of the world-wide pandemic.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Betsey, his children; Stephanie, Valerie, Jackie, Doug and Beth, all of Guilford; and step-son, Matt of Rocky Mount, N.C.; also, his grandchildren;: Kerry, Ryan, Taryn, David, Andrew, Rachel, Katherine, Ben, Annalise, Megan, Gage, Landen, Bryant and Capri; and his great-grandchildren; Lilly, Schyuler and Charlie. Nick also leaves behind his many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. His passing at this time in our country has left a hole in the hearts of his loved ones, especially because there can be no closure at this time. He is predeceased by his parents; a brother, Carmelo; his sisters, Lucy and Mary; his granddaughter, Justine; and nieces, Linda and Dana.
Nick will be honored with a Military Funeral in Connecticut, the time and place to be announced, when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, should friends or family desire, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneral homes.com
