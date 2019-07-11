Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Barney. View Sign Service Information Covell Funeral Home & Cremation 4232 26th St. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-739-5500 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Barney Donald Barney passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice, Lakewood Ranch, FL, on July 7, 2019. He had been battling Parkinson's Disease. Don was born on March 3, 1938, in Martinsburg, WV, to the late Earl and Lyndell Barney. He graduated from Hedgesville High School and later earned a B.A. Don worked for the CSX Railroad for 26 years, EDS GM for 2 years and finally GSA for 15 years as a Telecommunications Engineer. He served in the Air National Guard from 19571964. Don was a Master Electrician, NARTE Certified, Vice President of the Civil Defense and a Volunteer Fighter in WV, had a FCC Amateur Radio License and was a 32 degree Mason and Shriner. Don is survived by his wife, Joan of 32 years, his sister, Janet Kesecker and children, Kathy Lees, Tammy Parrott, Penny Seeburger, Lois Grogan, Julie Rosol, Charles, Craig and Curt Sigro, fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have been made with Covell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4232 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205. Church services will be held at Braden River Presbyterian Church, 5150 Peridia Blvd., Bradenton, FL, with Rev. Luis Ojeda officiating on Saturday, July 13, 2019. There will be a viewing at 10:00AM, followed by the Church Service at 10:30AM and the Masonic Rite at 11:30AM. He will be laid to rest in his beloved West Virginia at Central Chapel Cemetery, Ganotown, WV. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.

Donald Barney Donald Barney passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice, Lakewood Ranch, FL, on July 7, 2019. He had been battling Parkinson's Disease. Don was born on March 3, 1938, in Martinsburg, WV, to the late Earl and Lyndell Barney. He graduated from Hedgesville High School and later earned a B.A. Don worked for the CSX Railroad for 26 years, EDS GM for 2 years and finally GSA for 15 years as a Telecommunications Engineer. He served in the Air National Guard from 19571964. Don was a Master Electrician, NARTE Certified, Vice President of the Civil Defense and a Volunteer Fighter in WV, had a FCC Amateur Radio License and was a 32 degree Mason and Shriner. Don is survived by his wife, Joan of 32 years, his sister, Janet Kesecker and children, Kathy Lees, Tammy Parrott, Penny Seeburger, Lois Grogan, Julie Rosol, Charles, Craig and Curt Sigro, fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have been made with Covell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4232 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205. Church services will be held at Braden River Presbyterian Church, 5150 Peridia Blvd., Bradenton, FL, with Rev. Luis Ojeda officiating on Saturday, July 13, 2019. There will be a viewing at 10:00AM, followed by the Church Service at 10:30AM and the Masonic Rite at 11:30AM. He will be laid to rest in his beloved West Virginia at Central Chapel Cemetery, Ganotown, WV. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232. Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close