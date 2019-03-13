Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Wallace Williams. View Sign

Don Wallace Williams Don Wallace Williams, 94, was born on August 11, 1924 in Appleton City, Missouri. He entered military service in February of 1943 and served in the 232nd Infantry Regiment of the 42nd (Rainbow) Infantry Division in France, Germany, and Austria. His division is credited with the liberation of the Dachau Concentration Camp. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Combat Infantry Badge for his service. After the war he attended Oklahoma State University and received degrees in Architecture, Structural Engineering, and Art. He obtained his architectural license in 1953. He worked for Firestone Tire designing stores and warehouses and for private architectural firms in Akron, Ohio before becoming a partner in private architectural practice. He became involved in the design of complex fabric structures and moved to Florida in 1965 as head of a firm specializing in military contracts. In 1968 he founded his own company, Orion Corporation, designing, building, and marketing inflatable, tension, and geodesic fabric structures for both commercial and military applications. He was granted Architect Emeritus status from the state of Ohio in 2008. He served as president of the Bayfront Optimist Club of Sarasota. He was a musician, playing piano with a number of well-known bands and cotemporary groups for many years in the Sarasota area. In 2008 he became associated with the Take Stock in Children program, serving as a mentor at Nolan Middle School, and later at Lakewood Ranch High School. He was a member of Woodland Community Baptist Church of Bradenton, FL. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carol, and his children; Christopher, Nancy, Don, Michael, and David. Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life at Woodland Community Baptist Church on 9607 E. Highway 70 in Bradenton, FL on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00AM. Please visit www.toalebrothers. com for more information. Funeral Home TOALE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - Sarasota

