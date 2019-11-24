November 14, 1932 - November 14, 2019 Donald Bailey, 87, of Bradenton was born Nov.14, 1932 in Brookville, PA, growing up in New Kensington, Pa. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Shirley Purks Bailey in San Jose, CA in 1994, and a son John Howard Bailey in 2014, and a granddaughter. He is survived by three sons: James Scott, Jeffrey Richard, and Joseph Kent, all of the San Jose, CA area; also three grandchildren and one great grandson, and his brother (Ray) of Sarasota. After moving to Florida, Don remarried in 2003 and is survived by his wife, Lavinia Eichorn-Bailey of Bradenton and her four children and their families, all of whom he loved very much. Don graduated from New Kensington High in 1950, Penn State Univ in 1957, and obtained an MBA from Univ. of Pitt in 1966. He also served 3 yrs. in the US Army's Security Agency during the Korean War. Don began his career at Pittsburgh Plate Glass, moving on to Ohara Glass Works, in California. He retired in 1994 as V.P of Marketing & Sales from Hoya Glass, Fremont, CA. He retired to Anna Maria Island in 1997. He was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Anna Maria Island, where he first met his wife, Lavinia. Don was also a member of the Anna Maria Island Comm. Chorus & Orchestra. He enjoyed a full life with his family & friends. Thanks be to God! Memorial service will be at Gloria Dei, December 5, 2:00 PM. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 24, 2019