Donald A. Durrance was born in Bradenton on June 15, 1930. He graduated from Manatee High School. Donald was a member of Elwood Park Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry & Fay Durrance; sister Lucille Hayden; brothers Mac, Laddie, and Roland Durrance; and grandson Daniel Perger. He is survived by his wife, Christine (Yawn) Durrance; children Joyce (Dennis) Perger, Sharon (Scott) McQuillen, Donnie (Debbie) Durrance Jr.; Grandchldren, Julie McGregor, Bryan, Blair & Colton McQuillen, Andrew Perger, and Meghan Cotter; great-grandchildren, Emily, Jayce, Levi, Jude, and Madison. Visitation will be 6-8 PM, Fri., Aug. 9th at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton. The funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Sat., Aug. 10th with Pastor Tom Winter officiating at Elwood Park Baptist Church, 3516 45th St E, Bradenton, FL 34208. Interment to follow at Bethany Cemetery, 26604 SR 64 E, Myakka City, FL 34251. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 8, 2019