Donald Andrew Tomaski
February 20, 1952 - November 13, 2020
Dallas, Georgia - Mr. Donald Andrew Tomaski, 68, of Dallas, GA passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1952, in Cohoes, NY. He served in the US Army before becoming a respiratory therapist for various hospitals in Florida, New York, and Georgia for more than 30 years.
He was a member of Mighty Fortress Evangelical Lutheran Church.
He is survived by two brothers and their wives; Robert and Patricia Tomaski of Dallas, GA and James and Anne Tomaski of Glens Falls, NY; as well as four nieces, one nephew, and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley A. and Anna York Tomaski and a brother, Stanley M. Tomaski.
In accordance with Mr. Tomaski's wishes, his body was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be at Eagle Hill Cemetery in Albany, NY. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to do so may make a contribution to Mighty Fortress Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4425 Macland Road, Hiram, GA 30141. Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family on our website, www.samclarkfuneralhome.com
