DONALD CLARK CAMPBELL Don died August 8, 2019 at home with a smile on his face. He was born August 20, 1944 in Jackson, Michigan and moved with his family to Bradenton, Florida during the winter 1953 from Grass Lake, Michigan where his father was a dairy farmer. In Manatee, Florida, Don attended Manatee Elementary School, Walker Junior High School and graduated from Manatee High School, Class of 1962 while living near Mixon's Fruit Farm in the Samoset area. Upon his graduation Don attended Manatee Junior College for three semesters. In 1964 he lived for a short time on a small fishing boat in the Florida Keys and in Fall 1964 he enrolled at Troy State University, Troy, Alabama completing two years of academics. At Troy, Don was an active member of the Red Wave football team under Coach William "Bill" Clipson and became a letterman on the wrestling team with his most successful win against an opponent from Florida State University. He returned to Bradenton in May 1966 and upon learning his draft notice was imminent, Don while honoring his call to duty, opted for and enlisted in the United States Air Force in September 1966. Don completed basic training at Amarillo Air Force Base, Amarillo, Texas followed by technical school where he specialized in personnel duties. Don was then reassigned to and spent three years at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Lompoc, California in charge of the personnel shop for the 10th Aerospace Group, where he handled all personnel records of: assignment, leaves, schedules, pay, etc. for the missile crews which rotated out of Johnson Island in the Pacific Ocean. Don's final duty reassignment was to a space surveillance detachment at Eglin Air Force Base, Panama City, Florida. Upon his Honorable Discharge Don returned to Troy State University and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, Class of 1972. Don then returned to Bradenton to work in the construction industry as his father, Robert Campbell, owned and operated Skyway Realty and was constructing condominiums near Cortez Plaza. In 1973 Don secured his general contractor license and began building single family homes in the Bayshore neighborhood, on Terra Ceia Island, and Sarasota Bay area, Florida. In 1979 while in Bradenton, Don met and wed Lucy Ellen Lind in 1979 and upon relocation to Troy, Don tried his hand at farming, but instead elected to build and remodel houses. Don again honoring his call to duty in 1980 joined the United States Army Reserve, spending two years at Fort Rucker, Alabama, as a mechanic and Crew Chief for the UH-1 "Huey" detachment. Within two years Don transferred to the United States Air Force Reserve to pursue his dreams of aviation and flying and was then assigned to Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama. While Don was serving in the Reserve, Lucy Campbell passed away in November 1989. Don continued to faithfully serve his country as a C-130 Flight Engineer and was involved in numerous flights and missions in Central and South America, the Azores and Japan. In November 1990, Don married Nancy Beckham of Brundidge, Alabama, a veteran school teacher of 30 years at Ft. Rucker. Don was involved in further flights and missions in 1990-1991, Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and soon thereafter in Bosnia during the Siege of Sarajevo followed by two tours flying into Afghanistan from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet bomber base, all during Operation Enduring freedom. Upon having served 26 years in the Air Force Reserve Don retired in 2004. Most recently Don and Nancy bred and raised purebred Angus Beef Cattle, built and moved into a new home on their farm near Troy. Nancy passed away in 2010 and is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Dukes and husband, Buddy of Franklin TN, and her granddaughter, Bethany Patel and husband, Deven of Brentwood, TN. Nancy is also survived by her brother, Paul, his wife Jean and their children, and grandchildren of Tallahassee, Florida. Don has been a long time Member of the Pike County Cattlemen's Association and has recently won the Father of the Year award from the CattleWomen, and the Farm City Cattleman of the Year award. Don has been a volunteer with the Civil Air Patrol. Don is preceded in death by his mother, Esther Mae (Clark) Campbell and father, Robert Divilow Campbell and a younger brother, Thomas Arthur Campbell. He is succeeded by his three brothers, Robert Dean Campbell of Troy, Alabama, William Nathan Campbell of Bradenton, Florida and Charles George Campbell of Terra Ceia, Florida. Contact Green Hills Funeral Home, 1621 South U. S. Highway 29, Troy, Alabama 36079, 334-670-9604 for information on services or through their website. The Memorial Service will be held at 3:00PM on November 12, 2019.

