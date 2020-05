Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

83, of Bradenton, FL. formerly of Buffalo, N.Y. died Apr 23, 2020; survivors include his children Teresa, Donald and Allen, siblings Rose, Marion, Fran, Jan, Richard and David, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store