Donald Edward Munson Donald Edward Munson, age 96, was born in Warsaw, IN, the eldest son of Donald James and Miriam Azwell Munson. He lived many years in Anderson, IN and Erwin, TN before moving with his wife to their home on Anna Maria Island, FL. After attending Indiana and Purdue Universities, he left college to join the Army Air Corps. He flew 45 combat missions with the 13th Air Force in the Southwest Pacific Theatre of Operations. As a First Lieutenant he was awarded the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with Battle Star, the Asiatic Pacific Theatre Ribbon with three Battle Stars and the Unit Citation before honorable discharge. He was a true example of the Greatest Generation. Don owned his own business, Tri-Port Industrial Tools, Blountville, TN for 20 years after serving 10 years as Senior Vice President for Superior Hone Corporation in Erwin, TN. He was a Masonic Lodge member in Anderson, IN and Erwin, TN. He was a high school basketball and track athlete. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Retiring to Anna Maria, FL in 1987, he spent many fond hours at the Bradenton YMCA. Don is survived by his wife of 74 years, Suzanne Yount Munson; three children, Joelle Munson Stitsinger (husband, Glenn), Catherine Munson Bailey (husband, Gary), and Dr. Lizanne Munson Elliott (husband, Perry); son, Kirk Donald Munson, (deceased); grandchildren, Matthew Glenn Stitisinger (wife, Holly), Elizabeth Stitisinger Husketh (husband, Greg), Dr. Jennifer Bailey Blues (husband, Johnny), and Andrew Christopher Bailey. A family Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. In lieu of flowers please make any memorial donations to: Bradenton Branch YMCA, 3805 59th Street W, Bradenton, FL 34209 or

