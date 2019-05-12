Donald Everett Butler October 9, 1931 - May 10, 2019 Donald Everett Butler, of Bradenton, Florida (for- merly Elkhart) passed away peacefully in Tidewell Hospice House in Bradenton, Florida. He was born in Albion, Indiana to Theodore and Clara (Eley) Butler. After graduating from Elkhart High School he married Betty (Teeter) June 8, 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Airforce and served honorably from August 15, 1951 to July 31, 1959 He retired from AEC (formally Durakool) as an Electrical Engineer for 41 years. He also attended and graduated from ACME Tool and Die Design Engineering School in South Bend in 1957 while in the Airforce Reserves. Surviving are his children, Jim (Cindy) Butler, Mike (Lynn) Butler and Debbie (John) Lendman, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his son, Jeff and his parents, Theodore and Clara He loved playing his saxophone with the Mummers, playing cards with his family and friends, spending time with his dog Buffy, reading and building airplanes. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Elkhart, IN, Westminster Presbyterian Church in Bradenton, FL and a member of the Michiana Miata Car Club. Most of all he was a loving father and grandfather that will be missed dearly At Donald's request cremation will take place. A Memorial Service will take place in Bradenton, Florida at Westminster Presbyterian Church at on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00AM. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Tidewell Hospice, Bradenton, Florida.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 12, 2019