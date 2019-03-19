Donald G. Borkowicz Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Zamitalo). Dear father of Dion, David, and Dyan (Frank) Richter-Stahl. Proud loving grandpa ("Poppy") of Daniel Richter and step-grandson, Mitchell Stahl. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Memorial Service to be held in Don's hometown of Milwaukee, WI. Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (www.jsonline. com).
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 19, 2019