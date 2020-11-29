1/1
Donald J. Stuart
1966 - 2020
Donald J. Stuart
August 6, 1966 - October 18, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Donald J. Stuart, 54, of Bradenton FL, died at Manatee Memorial Hospital on Sunday, October 18, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Burlington, VT on August 6, 1966, the son of Clement J. (Skippy) and Carol (Fitzpatrick) Stuart. Don graduated from Winooski High School in 1984. He married Juliet Sullivan September 10, 1994. Don was self-employed as a Builder in Parrish, FL. Don is survived by his children; Devon and Jazlynn of Bradenton, FL; his mother, Carol Stuart and friend, Robert LaVallee; sister and partner, Lorri Woodworth and Scott Worrall; brother and partner, James Stuart and Angelo D'Ambrisi; a niece, nephews and great-nephews; brother-in-law, Steve Woodworth; two very special people to Don, Nancy Savoy and Patti Parker; and lifelong friend, Randy Deuell. He was predeceased by his father, Clement, in 1996, and his wife, Juliet, in 2017. Don and the family would like to acknowledge their gratitude to the care team at the Manatee Memorial Hospital nurses and doctors as well as Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, FL. There will be no visiting hours. Funeral and Interment Services at St. Francis Cabrini Church in Parrish, FL on December 4, 2020 at 10:30AM.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Francis Cabrini Church
