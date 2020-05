Or Copy this URL to Share

55, of Bradenton, FL. formerly of Pontiac, MI. died Apr 09, 2020; survivors include his mother Lola Rosser, brother James, sister's Lora Bryant and Julie Whitenton and several uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews. Private Memorial will be held.

