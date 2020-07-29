1/
Donald (Jr) Kelley II
Donald Kelley II (JR)
September 8, 2020 - July 21, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Donald Steve Kelley II, "JR", 53, formerly of Gastonia, North Carolina passed away July 21, 2020. He was an electrician for a company in Sarasota, FL. JR was survived by his wife, Annette Kelley, married for 38 years, his five sons and their families. He also left behind his mother (Mable LaMoore), sisters, and a brother. Upon his death, he has four very loved grand children. The family would like to express their thanks for all the love and contributions that have came from the community. He was well loved and will forever lived on in the hearts of his family.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Griffith Cline Funeral Home
720 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-1011
July 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.1Cor1:3,4
