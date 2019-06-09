Donald L. Briggs Donald L. Briggs, 96, of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 21, 2019. Born April 28, 1923 in South Beloit, Illinois he was the middle child of five. He grew up in Beloit, Wisconsin before settling in Bradenton FL in 1957. He was predeceased by wife, Jean of 62 years. Upon graduating high school Don proudly served in the US Army as a rifleman with the Third Infantry Division. He fought in the European Theatre of WW II and received a Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster and Bronze Star for his service. Don spent 35 years with Ryder Truck Lines as a terminal manager in Sarasota. He was a founding member of Christ United Methodist Church in Bradenton and part of their community outreach program. He moved to Tampa in 2010 residing there until the time of his passing. He was thrilled to see his beloved Chicago Cubs finally win a World Series in 2016 and was a passionate Florida Gators fan. He is survived by sons, Gary Briggs of Tampa, FL and David Briggs of Bradenton, FL grandson, Jarrett Briggs of Ft. Myers, FL, daughter-in-law, Barbara Briggs of Tampa, FL and special companion, Sheila Vider. An Inurnment, with Military Honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Fisher House at James A. Haley VA Hospital Tampa FL. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be expressed at www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 9, 2019