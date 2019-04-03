Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. Bowron. View Sign

Donald R. Bowron Donald R. Bowron, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away March 31, 2019 at the age of 79. Born in Ubly, MI on April 29, 1939 to Delmar and Lorene Bowron. He moved to Bradenton, FL in 1972 from Mount Clements, MI. Don worked in the retail food business and was co-owner of a Bottled Water Company. Don was a Veteran of the US Army, member of Hope Lutheran Church and a member of the ELKS. Predeceased by his parents and sister, Delrene Preston. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Ardene; one daughter, Kara (Michael) Bennett; and two grandchildren, Koby and Logan. Memorial Service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, 4635 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to:

