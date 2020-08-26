1/1
Donald R. Johnston Jr.
Donald R. Johnston Jr.
August 10, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Donald R. Johnston Jr., 52, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 due to complications from his battle against cancer. Born and raised in Wisconsin, he lived the last thirty-two years in central Florida, the last twenty of those in the Bradenton, FL area. Donny became an expert millworker, with many of his creations installed in some of the most prestigious and well-known homes and institutions around the world. His passion for music, collecting memorabilia, and his numerous crafts and hobbies brought him great pleasure and joy. He was a quiet, gentle soul who is greatly missed by his family and friends.
Donny was preceded in death by his father, Donald R. Johnston, Sr., (De Forest, WI). He is survived by his mother, Marion Johnston (Bradenton, FL), his sister, Nadine King (Jerry), brother, Brian Johnston (Melissa), brother, Kevin Johnston, his nieces; Lauren Johnston and Madison Johnston and nephew, Cory Johnston, all of Florida; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Private Service will be held at his graveside in Lakeland, FL. Rest In Peace, Donny. You will forever be missed and are forever loved.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

