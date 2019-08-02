Donald Roy Carpenter Donald Roy Carpenter, of Bradenton, FL by way of Toledo, OH and Green Valley, AZ, pass- ed away July 29th, 2019 at the age of 92. A WWII Navy veteran who retired from Sun Oil refinery after 35 years, he went on to travel extensively with his beloved wife of 68 years. Despite being slowed recently by declining health, he will be remembered for his sweet nature and quirky sense of humor. Although he lost his eldest daughter, Deborah, he will be sorely missed by his wife, Donna, daughters, Julie and Linda, sons-in-law, Clayton and Bruce, and grand-children, Michael, Lauren, and Donna.

