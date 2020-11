Donald Roy Cooper Sr.November 7, 1938 - November 16, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Donald Roy Cooper, Sr., 82, of Bradenton, FL passed peacefully into Glory unto his Savior Jesus Christ, November 16, 2020. (Born November 7, 1938 Niles, MI), formerly of Englewood & Moultrie, GA. Pre-deceased by wives, Edye Cooper, Florence (Adams Brock) Cooper, parents, Bob & Doris Cooper, and granddaughter, Macy Marquet. He is survived by daughter, Debra Cooper Dykes, Katie (Wes) Hamm, Emma, Ava; Carin (Danny) Hall, Owen, Braden, Callen; Daniel (Sarah) Dykes, Tessa, Josey, and Robert Dykes; son, Donnie (Shelia) Cooper, Christopher (Ashley), Riley, Rachel, Reagan; daughter, Dana Marquet, Michael (Kayla), Lucas, Olivia; Kale, Kyle, step-son, Rick (Diana) Brock, Stephen (Tiffany), Hayden, Tyler; Amber Pierce Mason; Sarah (Andrew) Kaylor, Magnolia, Delilah. Stepson, Jon (Nancy) Brock, Alexa, Brysen.USAF veteran, VFW, machinist, SRQ Sheriff's Dept, Lifetime Member & Pilgrim Degree of Merit in Order of Moose, Saved & Baptised at Sycamore Baptist, loved his family, & proud MAGA! In lieu of flowers, donations to: Mooseheart.org donate.lovetotherescue.org/ or SHARE Homeschool.Memorial Service 1PM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 (viewing 12:30PM) at Toale Brothers, 912 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL. Private Service at Gulf Pines Cemetery, Englewood, FL.