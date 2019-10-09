Donald W. Randolph Donald W. Randolph, 90, of Ellenton, FL, departed from this life on October 6, 2019. Don was born in Oneonta, NY, but spent most of his childhood on Staten Island, NY. Don was in the New York National Guard for eight years. After marriage, he and his wife, Doris, moved to New Jersey and had two lovely daughters. Don worked as a senior designer in the engineering field. After Don's wife died, he and his daughters moved to Colorado Springs, CO. Don started his own alarm business. In 1978, Don married a long time friend, Dorothy Zoe Blessing. Then, in 1992, they retired to Ellenton. Don is survived by his wife and two daughters, Janice and Diane, plus two step-sons, Joseph and Karl, and eight grand-children. The Funeral will be held at Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park, in Ellenton, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory can be made to The , or The .

