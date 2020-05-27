Donna Louise Check, 80, formerly of Youngstown Ohio, died May 19, 2020. Donna was a graduate of Fitch High School; she was a member of the Youngstown Symphony Choir and was a baseball enthusiast. Donna and her late husband Tom were members of VFW Post 9226 Ellenton, were Donna was a Past Auxiliary President and Chaplain. She also enjoyed the trips on their Harley as part of the VFW Riders Group. She will be remembered fondly by her VFW sisters and brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post in Ellenton when it reopens. She will be interred with Tom at Sarasota National Cemetery.



