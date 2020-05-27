Donna L. Check
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Louise Check, 80, formerly of Youngstown Ohio, died May 19, 2020. Donna was a graduate of Fitch High School; she was a member of the Youngstown Symphony Choir and was a baseball enthusiast. Donna and her late husband Tom were members of VFW Post 9226 Ellenton, were Donna was a Past Auxiliary President and Chaplain. She also enjoyed the trips on their Harley as part of the VFW Riders Group. She will be remembered fondly by her VFW sisters and brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post in Ellenton when it reopens. She will be interred with Tom at Sarasota National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved