Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donna M. Gherna Donna M. Gherna, a well-known elementary teacher from Bradenton, Fla., passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 after a valiant, 11 month battle with a rare cancer. Donna began teaching elementary school in Marlboro, MA, and continued her career at Stewart Elementary in Bradenton, FL. She taught for a total of 38 years before retiring to pursue her interests. She loved her role as "Nana" to her two grandsons, collecting sea glass along the beach of Peddocks Island in Boston Harbor where she grew up, and enjoying time with her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her many orchids, golfing competitions with her sister, coin collecting and bird watching. In addition, she was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. She also loved attending the Manatee High football games for many years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Clark; her father, William Clark, and her brother, William Clark, III. Donna is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Tom; her daughter, Cindy (Brett) and her grandsons, Evan and Connor. She also leaves behind her brother, Ken (Annie) and her sisters, Paula and Patty. Donna will be missed dearly by her sister-in-law, Robin Wentz (John); her nephew, Jonathan (Daniela); her nieces, Lauren (Tim) and Brooke, as well as, several great nieces, nephews and many friends. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4-7PM, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the GCS Project, leading the way in research specific to this rare cancer. The link is

Donna M. Gherna Donna M. Gherna, a well-known elementary teacher from Bradenton, Fla., passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 after a valiant, 11 month battle with a rare cancer. Donna began teaching elementary school in Marlboro, MA, and continued her career at Stewart Elementary in Bradenton, FL. She taught for a total of 38 years before retiring to pursue her interests. She loved her role as "Nana" to her two grandsons, collecting sea glass along the beach of Peddocks Island in Boston Harbor where she grew up, and enjoying time with her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her many orchids, golfing competitions with her sister, coin collecting and bird watching. In addition, she was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. She also loved attending the Manatee High football games for many years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Clark; her father, William Clark, and her brother, William Clark, III. Donna is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Tom; her daughter, Cindy (Brett) and her grandsons, Evan and Connor. She also leaves behind her brother, Ken (Annie) and her sisters, Paula and Patty. Donna will be missed dearly by her sister-in-law, Robin Wentz (John); her nephew, Jonathan (Daniela); her nieces, Lauren (Tim) and Brooke, as well as, several great nieces, nephews and many friends. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4-7PM, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the GCS Project, leading the way in research specific to this rare cancer. The link is http://gcsproject.org/donate/ . Please include your email address so we may acknowledge your generosity. Donations may also be sent to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/ . Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton

604 43rd Street West

Bradenton , FL 34209

(941) 758-7788 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close