Donna Williams Sobolewski Donna Williams Sobolewski, 88, died February 27, 2019, at her daughter's home. She was pre- deceased by her parents, Mary and Stanley Williams; her husband, Edward; son, Matthew and two sisters, Jackie Laney and Kristen Williams. Born and raised in Utica, NY, she attended Utica School and graduated from Saint Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse, where she worked for several years. She was married to Edward T. Sobolewski on July 18, 1953 at Blessed Sacrament Church, Utica. They lived in Whitesboro, NY before moving to Bridgewater, NY where they educated themselves on country living and Donna continued working in the nursing profession. A few years after Edward's death in 1978, she moved to Bradenton, FL and was then employed at The Shores as a charge nurse in the assisted living unit for 17 years. She is survived by three sons and five daughters: Michael (Bradenton), Edward (Karen) Palmetto, FL and Paul (Cathy) Gainesville, GA, Terry Mejia (Jaime) Alexandria, VA, Susan LeFevre, Marietta, GA, Christa Molinaro (Michael) Herkimer, NY, Maria White (Eric) Bradenton, Rebecca Perkins (Rick) Gaffney, SC; also her sweet sister, Gail Williams, a special sister-in-law, Josephine Lape, brothers-in-law, Bob Laney, Chet Sobolewski and Lou Melucci. She also leaves 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Donna enjoyed reading, dinners out, gardening and most of all, spending time with family and friends. She was kind, thoughtful, strong and gracious and will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held 10:00AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Flowers and donations may be sent to her daughter's home at 2012 75th Street NW, Bradenton, FL. Condolences made to

