Dora J. Shepard, a longtime resident of Bradenton, FL, passed away on January 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Carl James Shepard. She is survived by sons Daniel (Linda) Shepard, Richard (Jennie) Shepard, and Michael (Gerrie) Shepard, and daughter Linda (Tom) Sterrett; 13 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Dora was born September 21, 1930, in York, New York, and later lived in Batavia, New York, where she married Carl. In 1961 they moved to the Bradenton area, where she lived a full life as a loving wife and mother to her family. Visitation will be held Monday, February 3rd from 12:00-1:00 PM at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. A funeral service celebrating her life will follow at 1:00 PM at the same location. Burial will be at Manasota Memorial Park, 301 Blvd. East and 53rd Avenue East (SR 70), in Bradenton after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wildlife, Inc., PO Box 1449, Anna Maria, FL 34216. Condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 2, 2020