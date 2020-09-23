Doreen Leahan
December 16, 1933 - September 19, 2020
Sarasota, Florida -
Doreen L. Leahan, 86, passed away September 19, 2020. She was born December 16, 1933 in Toronto, Canada to the late Bert and Edith (Ramstead) England. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her best friend June Albright.
Doreen came to Manatee county 23 years ago from Birmingham, Michigan. She was Presbyterian and a member of the Bradenton Elks Lodge. Doreen loved to garden, read, golf and shop but most of all to spend time with her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Susan Duell and her husband, Keith of Sarasota; Catherine Doyle and her husband, Scott of Baltimore, Maryland; and Kristine Marshall and her husband, Mike of Land O Lakes, Florida; grandchildren; Ben, Joey, Natalie, Zachary, Stephanie, Hunter, Jackson and Carter; great-grandchildren; Adalyn and Joie; and her beloved cat, Sushi.
Memorial contributions may be made in Doreen's honor to Tidewell Hospice online at www.tidewellhospice.org
. Memories and condolences may be left at www.MFHcares.com
.