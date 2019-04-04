99, of Palmetto, FL, transitioned on April 1, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM Friday, April 5, 2019, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W, Palmetto, FL. Services are 11AM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Providence MB Church, 501 11th St Drive W Palmetto, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doretha Stuckey.
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 4, 2019