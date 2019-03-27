Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Ellen DePue. View Sign

Doris Ellen DePue 12/14/29-3/24/19 Doris passed away peacefully on Sunday, 3/24/19. Doris spent most of her life in New Jersey raising her family until moving to Bradenton, Florida. Doris was very active in her life she enjoyed horseback riding, ballroom dancing and golf amongst other things like spending time in the Poconos. Doris was an active member at the local where she spent her days playing cards and darts with her friends with whom she held close to her heart. Doris was pre-deceased by her daughter, Dawn and sister, Gen Perrine. She leave behind her daughters and spouses, Patricia and Abraham Ghanem, Lynn and Nick Alfano. She was "Peaches" to her ten grand-children, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-children. She also leaves behind her loyal and devoted cat MyToi. Private's Services arranged by the family

