Doris King Hoskins Wright passed away on February 21, 2019 at the age of 82. Doris was born on October 7, 1936 in Royston, Georgia. She was the daughter of James H. (Red) and Jennie B. Hoskins. Doris attended the University of Georgia and graduated from the Piedmont School of Nursing in 1957. Doris and Joe were married at First United Methodist Church of East Point on November 22, 1957. They moved to Atlanta, GA where Joe was attending Emory Dental School and Doris was a nurse at Piedmont Hospital. Upon Joe's graduation, they moved to Augusta, GA then to Bradenton, FL in March 1961. Doris was a Life Member in Entre Nous, a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Manatee County Historical Society, and the Crosley Committee. She was also active in the Purple Hat Society, First United Methodist of Bradenton in the UMW, Sunday school and altar guild. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dr. Joe M. Wright; son, Dr. John M. Wright (Sue Hepburn) of Clifton Park, NY; daughter, Jennifer Kenney (Michael) of Wesley Chapel, FL; brother, James H. Hoskins, Jr. of Chuberna Puerto, Mexico; grandchildren, Amanda Brian, Effie and Christopher Kenney; nephew, James H. (Jay) Hoskins, III; and great-grandchild, Vance Brian. Visitation will be at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL on Friday, March 3 at 10:00am. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church Bradenton. Condolences may be given at

