Doris LaDelia Doris LaDelia, 94, of Bradenton, FL passed away at Bradenton Hospice House on May 9, 2020. She was born in Rochester, NY on January 12, 1926 to Alfred and Asunta Zazzara. A private committal service will take place at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL at a later date. Mrs. LaDelia is survived by her two sons; Dennis LaDelia (Vera) and Alphonse LaDelia (Kathleen); three grandchildren; Denise LaDelia, Jeana O'Connell (Patrick), and Diane LaDelia; two great- grandchildren; Giana and Wayland; and one brother, Alfred Zazzara. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph John LaDelia; parents; five brothers; Sanio, Joseph, Anthony, Ralph, and Gus Zazzara; and two sisters; Mary Travinski and Rose Moretter. The family would like to say a special thank you to the entire staff of Bradenton Hospice House for the wonderful care of their beloved mother and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Hospice. For more information, you may visit www.ManasotaMemorial.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 18, 2020.